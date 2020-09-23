CAA Promotes 29 To Agent Or Executive Status

CAA has promoted 29 trainees to either agent or executive status.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about the next generation of agents and executives, bringing new voices, perspective, and expertise to our teams and clients, and continuing to drive the company forward,” CAA board member Sonya Rosenfeld said Wednesday. “These promotions help continue our mission to bring ever more energy and passion to our work for our clients.”

CAA Sports promoted New York-based Josh Newman and Casey Rooney and London-based Suzanne Rowell to executives in its Property Sales division, which has completed more than $4 billion in new sponsorship business on behalf of its clients and recently announced it formed a global partnership with the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers to bring to market the naming rights for the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Center, the future home of the franchise. CAA Sports also promoted Nadia Tseng to executive in its Baseball division, where she will continue to be based in Los Angeles working on behalf of the agency’s Major League Baseball clients. Chicago-based Maxwell Saidman has been promoted to agent in the Basketball division.

CAA Brand Consulting, which builds culturally driven marketing solutions for brands across sports, entertainment and corporate social responsibility, has elevated to executives Lauren Dolik and Charlie Gilbert in New York, Lucy Clowes in London, and Mareike Strootman in Munich.

Abigail Walters, Carlos Segarra, Emily Westcott and Alex Rice have been promoted to agent in CAA’s Books department, which focuses on book-to-film, TV and theatrical rights, as well as representing clients in the publishing space. All four are based in New York.

Brandon Finkelstein, Rukayat Giwa, Lauren Jane Holland and Katie Laner have been promoted to agents in CAA’s Television division, while Ashley Harrison has been elevated to executive in CAA’s TV Alternative Business Affairs. Anabel Young has been upped to talent agent and Sabina Kashi to agent in the Comedy department. Additionally, Anna Jinks and Yuni Sher have been elevated to agents in the Podcast division. All nine new agents and executives are based in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles-based Ashley Morris and Puneet Layal have been elevated to executives in CAA’s Motion Pictures Business Affairs division, and Alexander Osinski to agent in the Digital Media department.

CAA’s Games department, which represents video game developers and collaborates with top gaming companies, has promoted Los Angeles-based Alison Sluiter to agent.

Brooke Wingate has been elevated to executive in Business Development, Toure Strong is now an executive in Commercial Endorsements Business Affairs, and Tom Capone is now an agent in CAA Fashion. All three are based in Los Angeles.