‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Alum Juliet Landau Signs Distribution Deal With Modern Films, Sets Directorial Debut With ‘A Place Among The Dead’

EXCLUSIVE: Juliet Landau, who is best known for her role as the mean girl vampire in the cult favorite Buffy the Vampire Slayer series, has inked a worldwide distribution deal with Modern Films for her feature film directorial debut A Place Among The Dead.

Landau will also star in the feature alongside icons Gary Oldman, Ron Perlman, Robert Patrick, Lance Henriksen and Buffy creator Joss Whedon. The film will also feature best-selling author Anne Rice in her first-ever role in a movie.

In the film, Landau uses the vampire genre to explore the repercussions of growing up under the sway of narcissism and evil. In a revealing and terrifying meld of fact, fiction and the fantastical, the film follows an actress/filmmaker by the name of Jules, who is driven by the demons of her past as she embarks on a journey at the potential cost of everything she knows and loves. A preview event for A Place Among the Dead will appropriately kick off on Halloween with a release date via PVOD on November 9.

A Place Among the Dead adds to Modern Films’ roster this year which includes Viggo Mortensen’s Falling, Werner Herzog’s Family Romance, LLC, Malou Reymann’s A Perfect Normal Family and Halina Dyrschka’s Beyond the Visible.

Landau most recently appeared in recurring roles on Amazon’s Bosch and TNT’s Claws. Her credits also include the Buffy spinoff Angel as well as Tim Burton’s classic Ed Wood. She is repped by Henriksen Talent Management.

Check out the first poster for A Place Among the Dead below.