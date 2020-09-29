Buchwald Signs HGTV Contractor Eric Eremita

Buchwald has signed reality television contractor Eric Eremita. The contractor is most known for appearing on HGTV shows Brother Vs. Brother and Love It Or List It.

The New York native has appeared in around 70 Love It or List It episodes and is currently working on another renovation television project called Homeboys. The new project seeks to turn clients’ current abodes into their dream homes.

The Love It or List It contractor contracted COVID-19 and, after two weeks on a ventilator, successfully beat the infectious disease in May.