Buchwald Signs 'Indigo Valley' Filmmaker Jaclyn Bethany

Diana Rigg, Star Of 'The Avengers' & 'Game Of Thrones', Dies At 82; Tributes Pour In

Buchwald Signs ‘Indigo Valley’ Filmmaker Jaclyn Bethany

Buchwald

Buchwald has signed filmmaker Jaclyn Bethany, who recently made her feature directorial debut with Indigo Valley, a suspenseful drama she also wrote and stars in alongside Rosie Day (Outlander) and Brandon Sklenar (Vice).

Based on Bethany’s short film of the same name, the pic is about a newlywed couple who, while on a hiking trip in the wilderness, unexpectedly joined by the woman’s estranged actress sister who is fresh out of rehab. Giant Pictures will release the indie nationwide on September 8.

Bethany is currently in post-production for her sophomore feature Highway One, inspired by Anton Chekhov’s pay, Ivanov, and is working on her third drama, the pandemic-inspired Before the World Set on Fire which stars Brooke Bloom, Joe Adler, Alex Breaux, David Call, and Eve Connolly.

On the big screen, Bethany will next be seen in David Fincher’s Mank and the British indie Venice at Dawn from director Jamie Adams.

