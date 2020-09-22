K-Pop Group BTS Set For Week Of Nightly Appearances With Jimmy Fallon On ‘Tonight Show’

South Korean boyband BTS will make nightly appearances in a weeklong series on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, beginning Monday, Sept. 28.

The late night show’s “BTS Week” will feature a unique performance each night, including a rendition of their single “Dynamite,” as well as comedy bits with Fallon and a virtual interview. On Sept. 30, the group will serve as lead guest.

“We love having BTS on the show,” Fallon said in a statement, adding, “Last time we had them on we took over Grand Central Terminal, so we had our work cut out for us to top that.”

BTS recently became the first Korean pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 two weeks in a row with “Dynamite.” The music video of the song broke the YouTube record for most views in its first 24 hours, with 101.1 million views, and the band recently won all four of its nomination categories at the MTV VMAs.