Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Triage’: Parisa Fitz-Henley Cast As the Lead Of ABC Medical Drama Pilot

Got A Tip? Tip Us

K-Pop Group BTS Set For Week Of Nightly Appearances With Jimmy Fallon On ‘Tonight Show’

BTS AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

South Korean boyband BTS will make nightly appearances in a weeklong series on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, beginning Monday, Sept. 28.

The late night show’s “BTS Week” will feature a unique performance each night, including a rendition of their single “Dynamite,” as well as comedy bits with Fallon and a virtual interview. On Sept. 30, the group will serve as lead guest.

“We love having BTS on the show,” Fallon said in a statement, adding, “Last time we had them on we took over Grand Central Terminal, so we had our work cut out for us to top that.”

BTS recently became the first Korean pop act to top the Billboard Hot 100 two weeks in a row with “Dynamite.” The music video of the song broke the YouTube record for most views in its first 24 hours, with 101.1 million views, and the band recently won all four of its nomination categories at the MTV VMAs.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad