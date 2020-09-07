‘Bruh’ In the Can To Wrap Successful 4-Series Shoot At Tyler Perry Studios

It’s a wrap at Tyler Perry Studios after a marathon two-month shoot of new installments of four Perry series.

Sitcom Bruh was the shortest order, 19 episodes, and the shortest shoot, four days. The BET+ comedy, which started filming Sept. 3, finished today.

Since July 9 when the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta opened its doors for the cast of Sistas, Perry successfully filmed 82 episodes of his BET series Sisters and The Oval and BET+’s Ruthless and Bruh.

Perry filmed new seasons of his series amid the coronavirus pandemic using a quarantine bubble model, sequestering cast and crew on the lot for the duration of a shoot.

Overall, there were 32 shoot days and 51 quarantine days total for the four series, with weeklong breaks between production of Sistas and The Oval as well as The Oval and Ruthless. (Perry and his crew stayed in continuous production after Ruthless to shoot Bruh.)

Perry’s quarantine bubble model involves check-in testing as cast and crew arrive at the studio, with everyone staying in their rooms until test results come back.

There were four positive tests (out of 360 people) during the check-in phase on Sistas, none of which involved cast, and a cast member of Ruthless tested positive during check-in.

But the bubble held up; there were no positive cases in camp once cast and crews had checked in and production started.

It is TBD what Perry will film next at his studios. Coming up is a birthday break for the media mogul, whose birthday is Sept. 13, and accepting the Governors Award at the Primetime Emmy Awards Sept. 20.