BritBox Buys U.S Rights To ‘Lennon’s Last Weekend’ Doc

A documentary looking at the final days of John Lennon’s life has been snapped up by BritBox.

The North American streamer, which is a joint venture between BBC Studios and ITV, has acquired the U.S. rights to documentary special Lennon’s Last Weekend.

The film reveals the last in person interview the former Beatle ever gave, to the BBC, before his assassination. It is set to launch in December to mark the 40th anniversary of his death.

Produced by MGMM Studios, the company behind Spandau Ballet documentary Soul Boys of the Western World, for Sky Arts UK, it is distributed internationally by Abacus Media Rights.

It will feature the BBC Radio interview Lennon gave in person in December of 1980, the day before being murdered. With a new album to promote, Double Fantasy with Yoko Ono, Lennon sat down and spoke candidly to Radio One D.J. Andy Peebles about everything from The Beatles break-up, working with fellow music legends, producing solo albums and life in New York.

“As the true home of great British programming, BritBox is proud to be sharing this beloved British music icon’s story with our audience,” said BritBox President and CEO, Soumya Sriraman. “I hope this documentary of Lennon’s last interviews for the BBC provides a way for fans to celebrate his life and legacy in what would have been his 80th year.”