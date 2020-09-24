Two Officers Shot In Louisville Amid Breonna Taylor Protests; People Also Take To Streets In LA, NYC, Elsewhere

Two Louisville Metro Police officers were shot tonight as protests broke out in response the grand jury’s decision not to charge three of the city’s officers involved in the March 13 killing of Breonna Taylor. A spokesman said at a news conference that both officers were being treated at a local hospital and that neither sustained life-threatening injuries.

“One [officer] is alert and stable, the other is currently undergoing surgery and stable,” Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder told reporters. “We do have one suspect in custody.”

Louisville has been under a citywide curfew since 9 p.m. ET, and police have cordoned off 10 square blocks downtown.

In videos on LMPD’s official Facebook account and elsewhere, at least eight or nine gunshots can be heard. Here is a clip of that footage, which was posted on Twitter:

BREAKING: Shots fired and an Officer down in Louisville pic.twitter.com/5QqZpS5YfA — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 24, 2020

Meanwhile, protesters have gathered in multiple other American cities including Los Angeles, where hundreds of protestors have gathered outside of Union Station and are marching through Downtown. New York and Atlanta also saw demonstrations in response to today’s grand jury decision. It indicted LMPD Officer Brett Hankinson on a first-degree wanton endangerment charge, but neither he nor either of the two other officers involved in Taylor’s shooting were charged in her death.

President Donald Trump added his comments on the police shooting on Twitter, writing he wishes the best for the shot law officials.

Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.