Hollywood Ignores Kentucky Attorney General, Reacts To Breonna Taylor News: “Property Is Worth More Than A Black Woman”

Refresh for updates Hollywood isn’t heeding an admonition from the Kentucky attorney general about celebrity opinions on today’s grand jury indictment – or lack therof – in the Louisville police shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

“30 pieces of silver is the price for which #JudasIscariot betrayed #Jesus!,” tweeted D.L. Hughley. “#DanielCameron betrayed #BreonnaTaylor for 12 million!”

Hughley was only one member of the Hollywood and Beltway communities responding to today’s three-count indictment on wanton endangerment against one of three former officers in Taylor’s death. No charges were brought against the other two officers, and none of the three were indicted on charges related to causing Taylor’s death.

“There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who have never lived in Kentucky who try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do,” said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron today while announcing the grand jury decision. “But they do not.”

Cameron’s comment had little effect.

“We were shown today, yet again, that a Black Woman’s life is expendable no matter what,” tweeted Atlanta and Queen of the South actor Chris Greene. (See his tweet, and others, below.)

“Property is worth more than a Black woman,” tweeted W. Kamau Bell.

“The Justice system has failed Breonna Taylor,” wrote actor Taran Killam. “It has failed everyone.”

Here is a sampling of celebrity responses. Deadline will update periodically.

Say her name #breonnataylor No murder charges 😢🙏🏽😡 @ Sad Day https://t.co/AqqrwPBMfp — Niecy Nash (@NiecyNash) September 23, 2020

No charges for #BreonnaTaylor’s murderers = no justice, no equality, no advancement in the state of the way this country takes #BlackLives with impunity. If her life didn’t matter enough to hold those who took it accountable, then whose??? When??? — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) September 23, 2020

Disgusted. Enraged. Heartbroken. Please contribute if you can. Justice should not be a luxury. #BreonnaTaylor https://t.co/SruISxW1Wf — dan levy (@danjlevy) September 23, 2020

Bulls— decision!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times. https://t.co/HOrDQzHJ0d — Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 23, 2020

God bless Breonna’s family and all who knew and loved her. Her tragic death compounded by the violence of silence and inaction by the city she called home is more than any of them should have to endure. https://t.co/fcDmIWHlDS — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 23, 2020

Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2020

"To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a state of rage almost all of the time." James Baldwin. #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/CUcRcEsXCE — COMMON (@common) September 23, 2020

Black Lives Matter. Breonna Taylor’s life mattered. What has been announced in Kentucky is not even remotely in the realm of anything that even begins to approach true justice for her murder. #BlackLivesMatter #BreonnaTaylorWasMurdered — Anthony Rapp Black Lives Matter (@albinokid) September 23, 2020

We were shown today, yet again, that a Black Woman’s life is expendable no matter what. #thisisamerica #BreonnaTaylor — CHRIS GREENE (@ItsChrisGreene) September 23, 2020

Breonna Taylor’s life mattered. This result is a disgrace and an abdication of justice. Our criminal justice system is racist. The time for fundamental change is now. https://t.co/IPmO9upXbK — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 23, 2020

I don’t have the words. #BreonnaTaylor and her family deserve justice. https://t.co/1Vu1zwetVi — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) September 23, 2020

“Wanton endangerment” this country is a fucking joke. Breonna Taylor is innocent and was murdered but they’re handing out slap on the wrist clown charges. A Class D Felony for taking a life 🤢 All of them can go about their lives when they ruined a family forever. It’s disgusting https://t.co/S163EWJqBy — John Fields (@DemonJT_) September 23, 2020

The Justice system has failed #BreonnaTaylor. It has failed everyone. — Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) September 23, 2020

Without equality there is no justice. Without justice there cannot be peace. This is not justice.#BreonnaTaylor — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 23, 2020

Apparently, no one killed Breonna Taylor. She simply died in a “tragedy.” Like she had a hard fall or got hit by a bus. This apparently is the law in thr State of Kentucky, according to @kyoag Cameron. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 23, 2020

Hey @kyoag we don’t have to live in Louisville to know how you dropped the ball on this. #BreonnaTaylor was a citizen of the world and that’s why you will continue to see our protests of injustice across the globe. ✊🏻 — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) September 23, 2020

Brett Hankinson, one of Breonna Taylor’s murderers, was NOT charged with murder, but with wanton endangerment. This crime is punishable with up to five years in prison. That’s one year for each bullet fired into her sleeping body. NOT GOOD ENOUGH. #JusticeForBreonna — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) September 23, 2020

“Black Lives Matter” exists because of days like today. Breonna Taylor should still be alive. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) September 23, 2020

Once again, the law says that property is more valuable than Black life. We cannot let up in our fight for justice for Breonna Taylor and every Black and brown person murdered at the hands of police. We will fight to end qualified immunity. https://t.co/JeHOP3GEVG — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2020

Brett Hankison is indicted for shooting into the apartment NEXT to Breonna Taylor & not for KILLING HER. He's fired for shooting into BREONNA TAYLOR'S apartment & not for KILLING HER. This is systemic racism. Property is worth more than a Black woman. https://t.co/abVLkTqg1s pic.twitter.com/CwflSjR42h — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) September 23, 2020

In the middle of the night on March 13th Breonna Taylor, a 26 year-old EMT and aspiring nurse was shot dead by @LMPD officers in the hallway of her home. She was a better version of me,” said her mom Tamika Palmer, a dialysis technician. “Full of life. Easy to love.” pic.twitter.com/jnaMSbvLTm — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 23, 2020

It is disgusting and heartbreaking that the court saw more value in the walls of other apartments over the life of Breonna Taylor. This is not justice. — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) September 23, 2020

This is a sad day for America and for justice. Today, no one was truly charged for Breonna Taylor's murder, and her family deserves much better. This is again why elections matter, not just for president. We must vote up and down the ballot by November 3rd. Black Lives Matter. — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) September 23, 2020