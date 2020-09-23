Click to Skip Ad
Hollywood Ignores Kentucky Attorney General, Reacts To Breonna Taylor News: “Property Is Worth More Than A Black Woman”

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

Refresh for updates Hollywood isn’t heeding an admonition from the Kentucky attorney general about celebrity opinions on today’s grand jury indictment – or lack therof – in the Louisville police shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

“30 pieces of silver is the price for which #JudasIscariot betrayed #Jesus!,” tweeted D.L. Hughley. “#DanielCameron betrayed #BreonnaTaylor for 12 million!”

Hughley was only one member of the Hollywood and Beltway communities responding to today’s three-count indictment on wanton endangerment against one of three former officers in Taylor’s death. No charges were brought against the other two officers, and none of the three were indicted on charges related to causing Taylor’s death.

“There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who have never lived in Kentucky who try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do,” said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron today while announcing the grand jury decision. “But they do not.”

Cameron’s comment had little effect.

“We were shown today, yet again, that a Black Woman’s life is expendable no matter what,” tweeted Atlanta and Queen of the South actor Chris Greene. (See his tweet, and others, below.)

“Property is worth more than a Black woman,” tweeted W. Kamau Bell.

“The Justice system has failed Breonna Taylor,” wrote actor Taran Killam. “It has failed everyone.”

Here is a sampling of celebrity responses. Deadline will update periodically.

