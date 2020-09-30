Borat Mischief? Republic Of Kazakhstan Tweet Hails Donald Trump Debate Victory — 45 Minutes Before It Starts

Here’s some interesting timing on a fresh social media post, on a couple fronts. A account with the handle Republic of Kazakhstan that launched on Sunday with benign facts, just now put up a tweet “congratulating” Donald Trump on his victory tonight in the first U.S. presidential debate with Joe Biden.

A couple of points make this of note, including the fact that the debate didn’t begin when the post was made 45 minutes before its scheduled 9 PM EST start. Also, it comes the same day Deadline scooped that Amazon Studios has acquired rights to Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat sequel, which will now get a release date on Prime Video in late October, just ahead of the presidential election November 3.

Finally, a voice that sounds distinctively like Borat provides a voiceover that lathers up the president, accompanied by some interesting footage. “Donald Trump. Strongest premier in history. He not racist. Black guys love him so much they kneel before him (footage shows Colin Kaepernick and teammates on sideline during National Anthem). “Trump never had stroke. He protector of women (we see Trump with Jeffrey Epstein telling him, ‘listen stranger. Touch any of them and I will crush you). “He hero of war” (it shows war exploits purportedly showing the president at age 15). “Because of Trump, 350 million Americans still alive (as it shows the spike in coronavirus cases, and then the president boarding Air Force One, a stubborn bit of toilet paper clinging to his shoe). “Vote for premier Trump or you will be crushed.” The short film then directs viewers to http://www.Kazakhsagainstforeignmeddling.kz. That adds another layer to the presidential adulation. This film’s rollout will be interesting to watch.