Bollywood Star Amitabh Bachchan To Voice Amazon’s Alexa Device

Alexa, make way for Amitabh Bachchan. Amazon announced Monday that the Bollywood star will lend his voice to the tech giant’s assistant device Alexa starting next year. He will be the first Indian actor to voice the Amazon artificial intelligence gadget.

In a post for its India blog, Amazon said the new feature will be available for India users. The new Alexa voice will offer jokes, weather updates, motivational quotes, advice and more.

Bachchan, who will be the first Indian actor to voice the Amazon gadget, said in the blog post that the tech opportunity has allowed him to explore a new medium.

“Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa,” Bachchan said. “With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers.”

Additional Amazon devices, including the Echo and the Fire TV Stick will feature the Bachchan-inspired update. The new feature is part of the tech giant’s efforts to broaden its reach in the international market.

The Indian superstar, 77, boasts an extensive film career with titles including Anand, Zanjeer, and Sholay. Bachchan joins a number of celebrities who have lent their voices to various tech devices. In 2019 Samuel L. Jackson lent his voice to Amazon’s Alexa and in 2016 Waze announced users could enlist Morgan Freeman to guide them to their destination.