Bobcat Fire Engulfs Nearly 5,000 Acres; U.S. Forest Service Orders Closures Of Angeles National Forest, Several Other Natural Grounds

The Bobcat fire, one of multiple fires affecting California residents, continues to rage on north of Azusa. The fire, which broke out Sunday afternoon has burned down 4,871 acres near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork recreational area.

|Update| #BobcatFire Overnight, the fire has grown to 4,871 acres and remains 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/Rf5EM7h5Ua — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 7, 2020

The U.S. Forest Service announced Monday the closure of several national forests, including the Angeles National Forest, in response to the numerous fires across the state. Additional forest under mandatory closures are San Bernardino National Forest, Cleveland National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Sierra National Forest and the Stanislaus NationalForest.

NOTICE, FOREST CLOSURE! The Angeles National Forest will be CLOSED TO ALL ACTIVITY starting at 5 pm today. This includes all USFS roads, trails, campgrounds & day-use sites. This is a temporary, one-week closure for public safety, until Mon, 9/14. Thank you & Be safe! #ANF pic.twitter.com/p1QunTZoDw — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 7, 2020

Officials have also ordered an evacuation of the Mount Wilson Observatory in response to the Bobcat Fire, which is still at 0% containment.

The closures also come two days after the use of pyrotechnics for a gender reveal party led to the El Dorado Fire near Oak Glen in San Bernadino County. The fire, which broke out in Yucaipa’s El Dorado Ranch Park, is only 7 percent contained as of Monday and has burned more than 8,500 acres.

Covering some communities in ashes and affecting the air quality for certain comprised groups, fires are far from the only natural occurrence affecting California residents the past weekend. The Bobcat and El Dorado fires broke out during the long Labor Day weekend, which also saw record-breaking heat in parts of Los Angeles County.

City News Service contributed to this report.