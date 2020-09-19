The Bobcat Fire has now destroyed homes in the Juniper Hills community northeast of Los Angeles, and is still growing as of Friday night.

The blaze has been burning for two weeks in the mountains, but dry conditions, high temperatures, and gusty winds have fueled its growth. The Bobcat Fire burned semi-rural desert properties in the Juniper Hills area Friday night, as surrounding areas were under evacuation orders. No details on the number of homes destroyed was available as of Saturday morning

“We’ve got a very active firefight on the north end of this fire and we’re bringing in more strike teams. We’ll be in this firefight for some time,” LA County Fire Captain David Dantic said Friday evening. The blaze was also expanding on the eastern and western edges, officials said.

The historic Mount Wilson Observatory, which also is home to numerous broadcast antennas serving Southern California, was also under seige by the blaze, but appears to now be safe from damage.