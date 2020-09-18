Firefighter Killed As Blazes Spread Near L.A., Threatening Suburban Communities, Palm Springs

An air tanker drops it payload on he Bobcat Fire near L.A.

US forest service officials confirmed on Friday that one firefighter had been killed battling the blazes north and east of Los Angeles.

The victim’s name was not released, but the death occurred on Thursday while crews were battling the El Dorado Fire, one of three threatening the area.

The El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa stands at 21,000 acres and 66% containment. It burned actively overnight and was spotting 1/2 mile ahead as crews fought to create defensible space around homes.

#ElDoradoFire Morning Update The El Dorado fire burned actively overnight along Hwy 38 into Angelus Oaks. Fire was spotting into the community and was quickly extinguished by fire crews providing structure defense.https://t.co/GQgLVT8nlq pic.twitter.com/kXTbTKFS6C — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) September 18, 2020

The Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest grew 5,000 acres overnight to 60,557 acres on Friday morning. It is 15% contained, which is up from Thursday, but the blaze is threatening homes on the north side of the forest.

Flames were actively backing and spotting downslope towards the foothill communities of Juniper Hills and Valyermo. They were 1.5 and 3.5 miles away from homes at the toe of the slope. Fire officials say that “communities will be impacted very soon.”

#BobcatFire continued to burn overnight, particularly near Chilao and Juniper Hills. Firefighters will engage in fire line construction there to check fire spread, with aircraft support. Crews will provide structure protection at the fire’s north edge. https://t.co/TTuONDlvrR. pic.twitter.com/ZgmP1VaVaO — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 18, 2020

Friday’s weather is expected to remain warm and very dry. Winds will be from the southwest and will be at their strongest on the northern ridges in the late afternoon and evening. Gusts are potentially 20 to 30 MPH on ridge tops and 10 to 15 MPH in valleys. Humidity will increase Saturday. Fire officials expect temperatures to allow the fire to burn actively through the night.

Around Mt. Wilson, backfires seem to have created defensible space.

#BobcatFire or back fire? We can't tell from here, but we sure hope it's the latter. pic.twitter.com/cfq56Azdr8 — Mount Wilson Observatory (@MtWilsonObs) September 18, 2020

The U.S. Forest Service says crews there will continue to hold and improve the lines protecting the infrastructure why trying to keep the fire from spreading to the west around the mountain.

We’re safe from the #BobcatFire thanks to the heroic efforts of the firefighters from multiple agencies. The battle is not over yet. https://t.co/pdRwIb0BEO — Mount Wilson Observatory (@MtWilsonObs) September 18, 2020

Meanwhile the Snow Fire, which ignited yesterday near Palm Springs, had grown from 600 to 2500 acres overnight and has prompted evacuations on Friday.