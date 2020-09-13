Bobcat Fire Forces Evacuation Of Parts Of Arcadia, Monrovia Residents Urged To Conserve Water

UPDATE: An evacuation order has been issued for parts of the city of Arcadia because of the Bobcat Fire, which is still under 10% contained. Areas north of Elkins Ave. and east of Santa Anita Ave. were told to evacuate around 10 AM because of wildfire conditions. Residents were advised to use Santa Anita Ave. to leave the area, with a Red Cross Evacuation Center established at Santa Anita Race Track
As of 8 AM Sunday, the Bobcat Fire has burned 31,991 acres and is at 6% containment. The fire is burning above the foothill communities of Azusa and Monrovia.
The Angeles National Forest reported that, “The fire continues to actively grow to the north and south, with keeping it out of the foothills communities as the top priority. Crews are constructing handline and dozerline where possible to stop the downhill progression. Indirect lines are being used where direct attack is not possible. As air conditions allow, helicopters are being used to support the ground forces.
“Elsewhere on the fire the focus will be on keeping it south of Highway 2 and west of Highway 39. Indirect dozerline continues to be constructed to keep the fire away from Mount Wilson and to herd it into the Station Fire scar, where there will be significantly reduced fire behavior. This fire has mainly been driven by steep terrain and dry fuels, some of which have not seen fire activity in at least 60 years. Tonight, smoke and flame will remain visible to surrounding communities as fire activity remains in the south.”
Residents in the town of Monrovia were urged by authorities to conserve water in order to help battle the blaze, which is burning in the foothills surrounding it.
The Bobcat Fire started more than a week ago in the Angeles National Forest.
EARLIER: The Bobcat fire, one of multiple fires affecting California residents, continues to rage on north of Azusa. The fire, which broke out Sunday afternoon has burned down 4,871 acres near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork recreational area.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Monday the closure of several national forests, including the Angeles National Forest, in response to the numerous fires across the state. Additional forest under mandatory closures are San Bernardino National Forest, Cleveland National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Sierra National Forest and the Stanislaus NationalForest.
Officials have also ordered an evacuation of the Mount Wilson Observatory in response to the Bobcat Fire, which is still at 0% containment.
The closures also come two days after the use of pyrotechnics for a gender reveal party led to the El Dorado Fire near Oak Glen in San Bernadino County. The fire, which broke out in Yucaipa’s El Dorado Ranch Park, is only 7 percent contained as of Monday and has burned more than 8,500 acres.
Covering some communities in ashes and affecting the air quality for certain comprised groups, fires are far from the only natural occurrence affecting California residents the past weekend. The Bobcat and El Dorado fires broke out during the long Labor Day weekend, which also saw record-breaking heat in parts of Los Angeles County.
City News Service contributed to this report.
