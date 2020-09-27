Bay Area Glass Fire Breaks Out With “Dangerous Rate Of Spread”; L.A.’s Bobcat Fire Crews Monitor Containment

A wildfire with a “dangerous rate of spread” broke out in Napa County this morning, with the Bay Area facing extreme wildfire conditions.

The Glass Fire blaze began around 4 a.m. Sunday between Calistoga and St. Helena. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for various neighborhoods in the area (see tweet below), with the fast-moving fire scorching over 1,000 acres. Much of Northern California is under a red flag warning for high fire danger through tomorrow night.

According to Cal Fire, the Glass Fire had already consumed 800 acres with 0% containment by 8 a.m. The fire is located near several wineries, including the popular attraction Castello di Amorosa near Highway 128.

New evacuation orders https://t.co/IaXccEgbRD — County of Napa (@CountyofNapa) September 27, 2020

In L.A., Bobcat Fire crews today are monitoring containment lines in preparation for forecasted Santa Ana conditions of increased temperatures, lower relative humidities, and increases to wind speed and changes in wind direction.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the changes could result in critical fire weather conditions late tonight and into tomorrow. Fire activity remains around the Mt. Lewis area, and crews are engaged in actions to stop the forward rate of spread.

“Fire activity from Pinon Ridge to Dorr Canyon has moderated and crews continue to patrol and mop-up any residual heat sources,” according to the Forest Service at Angeles National Forest. “The island of unburned fuels northwest of Mt. Wilson continues to burn out. Firefighters are actively monitoring and patrolling to make sure it does not move outside of the lines. Repopulation efforts continue with help from Los Angeles County Occupancy support.”

Smoke advisories remain in place for portions of the South Coast Air Quality Management District and the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District. (See Angeles NF tweet below for details.)

Containment of the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest climbed to about 63% last night, with residents beginning to return to homes after additional evacuation orders were lifted.

By Saturday morning, the fire had charred about 114,082 acres (178 square miles). Efforts were ongoing to secure the west side of the fire in light of today’s forecasted wind shift.

On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation for the counties of Los Angeles, Del Norte and Mendocino to bolster the response to various fires that have burned thousands of acres, destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of residents.

A moderate Santa Ana wind event was forecast for Monday into Tuesday, with high temperatures and low humidity expected to contribute to near critical fire weather conditions early this week, according to Angeles National Forest officials.

