‘Blindspotting’: TV Spin-Off Of Rafael Casal & Daveed Diggs Feature Goes To Series At Starz

Starz has ordered its television spin-off of Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs’ feature Blindspotting to series.

Jasmine Cephas Jones, who starred in the Lionsgate film, will reprise her role.

The film, which was released in 2018, is being spun off as a half-hour dramedy with Casal serving as showrunner in addition to having a recurring role.

Casal and Diggs wrote and produce the feature, as well as starring in it, and will now write and exec produce the TV series.

Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment, who spent almost a decade trying to get the film made, will also exec produce alongside Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects. Lionsgate will produce.

The series centers on Ashley, played by Cephas Jones, who was nipping at the heels of a middle class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of their son, is suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she’s forced to move in with Miles’ mother and half-sister.

Starz SVP of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing Blindspotting on behalf of the network, while Maggie Leung is overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.

“Let us put you up on game, bruh. No description will encompass the complexity of a ‘Blindspotting’ series, ya dig? So just get juiced, cuz’ it stars Jasmine Cephas Jones, it’s set in Oakland and we’re making it, so it’s lightweight finna to be hella good and the soundtrack will indeed slap. Oh Boy,” said Casal and Diggs.

“Rafael, Daveed and Jasmine created a beautiful film that we believe will translate perfectly into a compelling series for Starz,” added Christina Davis, President, Original Programming, Starz. “This provocative and powerful narrative couldn’t be more timely, and in picking up the story from Ashley’s perspective, we will be able to shine a light on so many of the important social issues that the characters and the audience continue to grapple with.”

“We’re proud to continue our relationship with such an incredibly talented creative team and excited to expand the world of Blindspotting into a television series,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. “This is the type of bold, electrifying and impactful premium content that resonates with Starz audiences and we can’t wait to bring it to the screens.”

