Netflix Explores K-Pop With Blackpink Documentary

Netflix is getting into K-pop as the streamer is set to launch a documentary about rising girl group Blackpink.

The SVOD service will launch Blackpink: Light Up The Sky on October 14. The film will chart the rise of the band, which has found itself in the Billboard Hot 100 with Ice Cream, its recent collaboration with Selena Gomez.

Directed by Caroline Suh, director of Netflix’s Salt Fat Acid Heat, and produced by RadicalMedia, the film features exclusive interviews with members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa and never-before-seen footage.

It will look at the band’s recording process, the highs and lows of being a K-pop idol, culminating with their 2019 performance at Coachella.

“The K-pop phenomenon has been sweeping the globe and Blackpink has arguably become the most recognizable and most popular girl group in the world.” said Netflix’s Adam Del Deo, VP Documentary Features. “Director Caroline Suh’s trusted relationship with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa offers organic and honest moments that give viewers an authentic inside look into the lives of Blackpink, as well as the dedication and grueling preparation each member puts into every hit song, history-making performance and sold-out arena tour. We’re thrilled to bring their story to their fans worldwide.”

Cara Mones produces and Jon Kamen, David Sirulnick and Zara Duffy at RadicalMedia executive produce.