Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Netflix Nabs Norwegian Thriller From ‘The Karate Kid’ Director Harald Zwart

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Oscars Shake Up Best Picture Eligibility Standards; Strict New Diversity Requirements Take Full Effect In 2024

Read the full story

‘Black Panther’ Rises To Number 1 On UK Home Entertainment Chart

Black Panther
Marvel Studios

Black Panther has risen all the way back to first place on the UK’s Official Film Chart, which tracks home entertainment purchases (minus rental-only titles). The news comes a couple of weeks after the sudden and tragic news that the film’s star Chadwick Boseman had died at the age of 43 after a cancer battle.

UK home ent org BASE and the Official Charts Company said the film had risen above the likes of Sonic The Hedgehog and Trolls World Tour to top the chart, which counts DVD, Blu-ray and 4k sales, as well as digital downloads.

It does not include movies that are PVOD or rental only, such as Disney’s Mulan release on Disney+.

Yesterday, Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o penned a tribute to the late Boseman, saying the “news is a punch to my gut every morning.” You can read her tribute in full here.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad