‘Black Panther’ Rises To Number 1 On UK Home Entertainment Chart

Black Panther has risen all the way back to first place on the UK’s Official Film Chart, which tracks home entertainment purchases (minus rental-only titles). The news comes a couple of weeks after the sudden and tragic news that the film’s star Chadwick Boseman had died at the age of 43 after a cancer battle.

UK home ent org BASE and the Official Charts Company said the film had risen above the likes of Sonic The Hedgehog and Trolls World Tour to top the chart, which counts DVD, Blu-ray and 4k sales, as well as digital downloads.

It does not include movies that are PVOD or rental only, such as Disney’s Mulan release on Disney+.

Yesterday, Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong’o penned a tribute to the late Boseman, saying the “news is a punch to my gut every morning.” You can read her tribute in full here.