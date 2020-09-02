‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Shares Moving Eulogy For Chadwick Boseman: “You’re Forever In My Heart”

Letitia Wright expressed her grief for late Black Panther co-star and on-screen brother Chadwick Boseman in an emotional Instagram post.

Wright, who starred alongside Boseman as T’Challa’s younger, tech genius sister Shuri, shared a tear-jerking video of sunsets and other moments of natural beauty to commemorate Boseman’s own spirit.

“A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease,” Wright recites. “Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.”

The Death on the Nile actress speaks about her mourning, noting that “she didn’t know this what I was waking up to,” upon hearing the news on Friday. She writes that she’s cried rivers of tears for the loss that deeply affected Hollywood and other Black Panther cast members.

Wright posted the video a few days after she initially reacted to the news. On Friday she tweeted a brief “this hurts. really hurts,” in response to Boseman’s death.

She went on to speak about how she, like many others, did not know Boseman was secretly dealing with colon cancer. She said that she had sent her co-star messages to check in on him, only to receive no response.

“I wish I got to say goodbye,” Wright says in her emotional tribute.

As videos of waves crashing and receding from the shore and footage of the sun lowering past the horizon continue to play, she goes on to reflect on the moments she shared with Boseman. While speaking about the first time she met the 21 Bridges actor in Los Angeles for the Black Panther filming, her Instagram post featured videos of the two actors sharing embraces and goofing around.

Wright’s video concludes with photos of Boseman along with magazine clippings of him and the rest of the Black Panther cast. To end the video, Wright says that she and those who knew Boseman will carry on his legacy for years to come.

“It is also written that all things are made new, there is light in the darkness. Streams of living water flow, giving new life,” she says. “And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You’re forever in my heart.”

Boseman died of colon cancer on Friday. The Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Get On Up and Da 5 Bloods actor was 43.

Watch Wright’s full Instagram eulogy below.