Black List Screenwriter Shea Mirzai Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Screenwriter and producer Shea Mirzai has signed with APA for representation.

Mirzai has made the Black List four times and graduated from RespectAbility’s Annual 2020 Summer Lab For Entertainment Professionals as a Mid-Career/Mentor.

He serves as Executive Producer for the female-driven horror pic Clickbait directed by Misty Talley and produced by Miles Hardy. He is also is working on the feature adaptation of the novel Already Gone with producer Spencer Medof (The Illusionarium) and Mark Williams at Zero Gravity Management. Last year, Mirzai also sold the female-fronted spy thriller Ruth to AGC Studios which has since been set up with Executive Producer Mark Williams at Zero Gravity.

Mirzai also served as Executive Producer on the NatGeo event series Origins: The Journey of Humankind and co-wrote what would become American Pie Presents: Girls Rules at Universal.

He continues to be repped at Zero Gravity Management and GGSSC