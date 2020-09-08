‘Black-ish’ Spinoff ‘Old-ish’ Starring Laurence Fishburne & Jenifer Lewis In Works At ABC

The Black-ish franchise continues to expand with another ‘Ish’ offshoot in the works. ABC has put in development Old-ish. It would be the third spinoff from Kenya Barris’ flagship series Black-ish, with Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis reprising their Black-ish roles, Deadline has confirmed.

Written by Barris, Old-ish follows Dre Johnson’s (Anthony Anderson) parents, Ruby (Lewis) and Earl (Fishburne), as they give love a second chance. When they move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Los Angeles, they’ll meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple. Again.

Barris executive produces with Fishburne and Helen Sugland via Cinema Gypsy, along with Artists’ First’s E. Brian Dobbins and Anthony Anderson. Jenifer Lewis will serve as a producer. ABC Signature is the studio.

In addition to Black–ish, Old-ish would join spinoffs Grown-ish, which airs on Freeform, and ABC’s Mixed-ish.

The mothership Black-ish series is heading into its seventh season on ABC. It is set to air an election-themed, partially animated special ahead of the new season debut. Directed by Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry, the back-to-back episodes will be broadcast on October 4 on ABC.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the new spinoff.