‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin & Walden Media Adapting Ingrid Law’s Kids’ Fantasy Novel ‘Savvy’ For Television

EXCLUSIVE: Marsai Martin, who plays Diane Johnson in the hit ABC comedy Black-ish, has teamed with Walden Media to adapt Ingrid Law’s children’s fantasy novel Savvy as a TV series.

Martin’s Genius Entertainment, which has a first-look film deal with Universal Pictures, is developing the adaptation with The Chronicles of Narnia producer Walden Media.

The book, which was published in 2008 by Penguin Random House and Walden Media, tells the story of Mibs Beaumont, who is elated for her upcoming birthday. Not only does turning 13 officially make her a teenager, but in the Beaumont family, the 13th birthday is when Beaumonts discover their “savvy,” their own supernatural power. While Mibs’ grandfather can move mountains, and her brothers cause hurricanes and create electricity, her power, the ability to read minds, isn’t exactly the best thing when you’re a teenage girl.

Elizabeth Chandler, who wrote the screenplay for The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, had previously been hired, in 2011, to write a script for an adaptation, but it never went to screen.

It is the latest move by Martin, who has earned seven NAACP Image Awards and 2 BET Awards for her Black-ish role. She also made history as the youngest person to serve as an executive producer on a major Hollywood film with Little, which she conceptualized, pitched and starred in.

“Although this story is laced with supernatural characteristics, at its core it’s the story of a young girl trying to unlock her potential, something that we can all relate to, with or without superpowers,” said Martin.

“This novel has resonated with children for over a decade, and we’re honored to have the opportunity to partner with Marsai Martin, one of the youngest producers in Hollywood, to bring this story to a new generation. Savvy is an exciting read, and will be equally as thrilling when brought to life on screen” said Walden CEO Frank Smith.

Martin is repped by is repped by WME, Morris Yorn and Barnes and Oronde Garrett, Ingrid Law was represented by Writers House and UTA.