‘Black Is King’ Co-Director Emmanuel Adjei Signs With LBI Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: LBI Entertainment has signed award-winning Emmanuel Adjei for management. Adjei most recently co-directed Beyonce’s virtual album Black Is King, along with Beyonce, Ibra Ake and Blitz Bazawule. The special premiered on Disney Plus last month to critical acclaim.

Adjei is a Ghanaian-Dutch filmmaker whose work has traversed the realms of narrative film, music video, commercial and art installation. Adjei’s work interrogates traditional concepts of power, freedom, displacement, and inequality.

His career has been marked by collaborations with a variety of recording artists such as Madonna, Beyoncé, Mark Pritchard, and Mykki Blanco.

His mind-bending short film Shahmaran received widespread critical acclaim upon its release in 2018, numerous awards and nominations at the UK Music Video Awards, D&AD, Young Director Award, Camerimage, Ciclope Awards, Kinsale Shark Awards, Epica Awards, Shots Awards, Creative Circle Awards, and Le Club des Directeurs Artistiques.

In 2019, Adjei’s videos for Madonna’s Dark Ballet and Batuka have been praised for their distinct visual style by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, The Guardian, NME, and Billboard.

Newswire

