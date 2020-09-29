‘Black Equals Beauty’: Quibi Teams With Queen Latifah, Nneka Onuorah For Series Highlighting Black Women’s Influence On American Culture

EXCLUSIVE: Quibi announced new series Thursday that seeks to shine a light on influential Black women who have impacted American style, beauty and culture. Black Equals Beauty is the video platform’s latest title and comes from producers Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere, Holly Carter and Cassian Elwes. The Same Difference helmer Nneka Onuorah is set to direct the four-part series.

A wide-reaching look at the shifts in American culture, Black Equals Beauty seeks to celebrate and honor the Black women have fought against oppressive archetypes.

“There has never been a more important time to explore and elevate Black women’s contributions to American culture,” said Carter, founder and CEO of Relevé Entertainment. “We are honored to work with Nneka Onuorah to spotlight how Black beauty has inspired our culture throughout history through the perspectives of celebrities, trendsetters and everyday people. I’m committed to telling stories that elevate our voice.”

“We’re proud to collaborate with the iconic Queen Latifah and the incredible Nneka Onuorah on a documentary series that is as enjoyable as it is empowering and timely,” added Lionsgate SVP and Head of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin. “Together with our amazing producing partners, we’re bringing Quibi audiences a series that resonates and examines the impact Black women have on American culture in such a powerful and beautiful way.”

The series comes from Flavor Unit Entertainment, Relevé Entertainment, Lionsgate, and Elevated Films, and re-teams executive producers Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere and Holly Carter following the success of “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” for Lifetime.