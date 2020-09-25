‘Black Adam’: Aldis Hodge Joining Dwayne Johnson DC Movie As Hawkman

Deadline has confirmed that Aldis Hodge is in talks to join New Line/DC’s Black Adam as Hawkman.

Hodge joins Dwayne Johnson who stars as the titular anti-hero in the latter’s first superhero role. Hodge will play Hawkman, aka Carter Hall, a member of the Justice Society. It was previously announced that Noah Centineo is playing Atom Smasher.

Hawkman DC

The movie is cleared to shoot in Georgia next year.

Hodge recently appeared in the pre-pandemic hit The Invisible Man and is starring in Regina King’s feature directorial debut One Night in Miami which recently premiered at Venice and played TIFF to rave reviews (99% fresh).

Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, is helming Black Adam off a recent draft by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Adam Sztykiel wrote the previous draft.

Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. Johnson, Collet-Serra, Flynn, Garcia and Garcia recently collaborated on Jungle Cruise which is opening July 30, 2021.

FlynnPictureCo’s Scott Sheldon will serve as executive producer.