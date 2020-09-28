‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’ Documentary Hitting Theaters & AppleTV+ This February

Apple will be releasing R.J. Cutler’s documentary feature Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry on its streaming service, Apple TV+ and in theaters this February.

Back in December, Deadline told you that Apple was taking this documentary off the table for a deal in the eight-figure range.

Eilish released her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” last year, winning Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album at this year’s 62nd Grammy Awards in January, followed by her rousing performance of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” at the 92nd Oscars.

The Eilish documentary is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.



Eilish is the 23rd biggest artist of the digital singles era, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, with 37.5 million singles sold stateside.

Cutler is the documentarian behind such films as The World According to Dick Cheney and The September Issue. Back in January, Apple greenlit Dear…, a new biographical docuseries inspired by its “Dear Apple” spots, from Cutler and Matador Content. The 10-episode series profiles internationally recognized leaders including Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird and more.

Earlier this year before the pandemic, the 18-year-old dropped “No Time to Die” the title theme to the upcoming MGM/Eon James Bond movie. The Vevo version of the song on Eilish’s own YouTube channel racked up 87 million views alone. Recently, AppleTV+’s Spike Jonze-directed Beastie Boys Story doc racked up five Primetime Emmy noms.

This Friday, Apple opens in theaters the Sofia Coppola-Bill Murray feature reteam On the Rocks via A24. The movie, which is 85% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, will stream on AppleTV+ on Oct. 23.

