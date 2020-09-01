Reese Witherspoon, Lilly Singh & Billie Eilish Among LA28 Logo High-Profile Collaborators For Casey Wasserman-Run Games

Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon was born in New Orleans and late-night host Lilly Singh harkens from just outside Toronto, but the duo is putting their imprint on the City of Angels for the 2028 Olympics.

Along with Grammy winner Billie Eilish, the Big Little Lies star and the host of A Little Late are among a plethora of Los Angeles-based artists, athletes and others who have collaborated to make the LA28 logo distinctive – as you can see above and to the right.

With everyone bringing their own A-game for this digital era the trio join Olympians Alex Morgan, Allyson Felix, Chloe Kim, Gabby Douglas, Michael Johnson, and Simone Manuel, tattoo kingpin Dr. Woo and 16 other Angelenos in the brand roll out this week for the upcoming Games – which also included a video from Singh on her adopted hometown:



“Sports are a special part of our global culture, connecting people and fans across communities and around the world,” said LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman today of the initiative and its initial participants. “The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be a platform for individual stories of triumph, heartbreak and opportunity as we recognize and revere humanity’s diversity and dreams for the future,” the sports and media agency chief and Hollywood royalty added.

Awarded to LA in 2017, the XXXIV Olympiad will be the third time that the California metropolis has hosted the Games after 1932 and 1984