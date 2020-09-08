Former President Bill Clinton To Launch Podcast For iHeartMedia

In this image from video, former President Bill Clinton speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

The podcast will build on one that Clinton hosted last year for the Clinton Foundation, which is also a partner in the new project, according to a source familiar with the plans. The podcast will be distributed via the iHeartPodcast Network.

The foundation’s original podcast, Why Am I Telling You This?, also featured Chelsea Clinton as host, with guests including Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, José Andrés, Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, early childhood education experts Ralph Smith and Dr. Susan Neuman, Stonewall Inn co-owner Kurt Kelly, NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship coach Dawn Staley and Partners in Health co-founder Dr. Paul Farmer. One episode featured a conversation between former President George W. Bush and Clinton that was taped as part of Presidential Leadership Scholars program, which their foundations work on together. Lately the Clinton foundation has had a recent focus on the coronavirus pandemic and supporting those in need.

“The podcast is inspired by President Clinton’s belief that the purpose of his work in public service is to give people the opportunity to live their best life story,” said Craig Minassian, chief communications and marketing officer for the Clinton Foundation, who confirmed the deal. “The show will be built on his gift for storytelling, his ability to explain complex issues in a relatable way and showcase his wide-range of interests and well-known intellectual curiosity through conversations about the ideas and events that continue to shape his work and our world.”

Hillary Clinton also is planning a podcast with iHeart, and a launch is expected this year.