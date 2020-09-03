Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

FilmLA Reports Sharp Rise In On-Location Film Permit Applications

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'The Batman' UK Production Halted After Positive Coronavirus Test

Read the full story

‘Big Brother’ Commands Wednesday Ratings, ‘Tough As Nails’ Audience Grows For Finale

Tough As Nails
CBS

CBS led Wednesday’s primetime ratings with Big Brother, which delivered a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.07 million viewers. Although the reality competition dipped in the demo and in audience numbers compared with its previous Wednesday airing, it still dominated the night by a wide margin.

The network, which also wrapped up Tough As Nails (0.4, 3.04M) with its two-hour season finale taking a one-tenth hit from last week, won the night overall in the demo and viewers.

Lasst night’s America’s Got Talent (0.6, 5.35M) results show held steady at NBC, which also gave audiences repeats of Ellen’s Game of Games and Chicago Med.

A rerun of The 100 kicked off the night at The CW and ended with a fresh episode of Coroner (0.1, 680,000) that barely budged from last week’s numbers.

Elsewhere, there were repeats as far as the eye can see. ABC stacked its night with encores of The Goldbergs, Black-ish, The Conners and American Housewife, while Fox stayed simmering with reruns of MasterChef.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad