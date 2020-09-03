‘Big Brother’ Commands Wednesday Ratings, ‘Tough As Nails’ Audience Grows For Finale

CBS led Wednesday’s primetime ratings with Big Brother, which delivered a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.07 million viewers. Although the reality competition dipped in the demo and in audience numbers compared with its previous Wednesday airing, it still dominated the night by a wide margin.

The network, which also wrapped up Tough As Nails (0.4, 3.04M) with its two-hour season finale taking a one-tenth hit from last week, won the night overall in the demo and viewers.

Lasst night’s America’s Got Talent (0.6, 5.35M) results show held steady at NBC, which also gave audiences repeats of Ellen’s Game of Games and Chicago Med.

A rerun of The 100 kicked off the night at The CW and ended with a fresh episode of Coroner (0.1, 680,000) that barely budged from last week’s numbers.

Elsewhere, there were repeats as far as the eye can see. ABC stacked its night with encores of The Goldbergs, Black-ish, The Conners and American Housewife, while Fox stayed simmering with reruns of MasterChef.