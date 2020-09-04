‘Big Brother’ Tops Thursday Ratings; ‘To Tell The Truth’ Season Finale Dips

CBS’ Big Brother remained the big show in primetime Thursday, topping the night with a 1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.06 million viewers. It teamed with a two-hour Love Island (0.4, 1.55M) to give the network a No. 1 finish in the demo overall among broadcasters.

Big Brother was even with both its Wednesday airing this week and last Thursday’s edition. Love Island meanwhile was steady in the demo compared with Tuesday’s edition while ticking down in viewers.

ABC won in overall total viewers last night with To Tell the Truth, with a special episode at 9 p.m. (0.4, 2.88M) leading in to the season finale (0.4, 2.82M) at 10. Those numbers are down from the last original episode of the game show on August 13 (which drew an 0.6 and 3.04 million viewers). But that was with fresh compatriots Holey Moley and the Don’t finale as lead-ins; a Holey Moley repeat did the honors last night.

The CW aired a new episode of Mysteries Decoded (0.1, 810,000) which ticked down a tenth, followed by an encore of Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

NBC aired repeats of The Wall, Transplant and Law & Order: SVU, while Fox did the same with back-to-back episodes of Beat Shazam.