‘Big Brother’ Leads Wednesday Ratings; ‘Coroner’ Climbs To Viewership High

Once again, Big Brother finished first Wednesday night in the primetime ratings, delivering a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 3.94 million viewers. The numbers held steady with last week and was enough to top the night in the demo. CBS also had the Wednesday premiere of Love Island (0.4, 1.67M), which ticked up in the demo from Tuesday’s episode. The network’s night ended with the premiere of 48 Hours Suspicion (0.3, 2.39M).

The Wednesday night results show for America’s Got Talent (0.6, 5.22M) was on par with last week. NBC also aired the Inspire Change (0.2, 1.38M) special as well as a Chicago Fire repeat.

Over at the CW, Coroner (0.1, 890,000) hit an all-time time viewership high for the series. There was also good news for The 100 (0.2, 589K), which ticked up in the demo and saw its largest audience in a month.

CBS won the night overall in the demo, while NBC took the top spot in total viewers.

Univision’s lineup of La Rosa de Guadalupe (0.4, 1.46M), Médicos (0.4, 1.37M) and Dulce Ambicion (0.3, 1.06M) put the network second overall in the demo alongside Fox, which aired back-to-back repeats of MasterChef.

ABC served encores of The Goldbergs, Black-ish, The Conners and American Housewife.

