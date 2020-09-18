‘Big Brother’ Leads Thursday Primetime Ratings; ‘Holey Moley’ Special Tops Viewers

CBS’ Big Brother was the top-rated show in primetime Thursday, scoring a 1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic to go along with 4.14 million viewers. It teamed with fellow reality mate Love Island (0.5, 2.03M) to help the network finish No. 1 in the key demo overall in early Nielsen numbers. ABC was tops in viewers behind the second night of two Holey Moley specials (0.5, 2.50M)

Both networks’ fast-affiliate numbers were impacted by local-market preemptions last night because of the NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football opener, Cleveland-Cincinnati, so some adjustments are likely. But so far, Big Brother‘s showing last night was even with last week’s Thursday offering while Love Island was up a tenth; both had to compete with the NFL season opener on NBC last week.

Holey Moley‘s special is up two tenths from last week’s part 1, which came after the competition show’s season finale.

The CW and Univision were the only other broadcasters to offer up original programming last night. The CW’s Mysteries Decoded (0.1, 740,000) was even, as were the Spanish-language network’s La Rosa de Guadalupe (0.4, 1.27M), Médicos (0.4, 1.24M) and Dulce Ambición (0.3, 998K).