BFI London Film Festival To Screen ‘Soul’, ‘Nomadland’ At Hybrid 2020 Edition

This year’s BFI London Film Festival, taking place as a hybrid of online and physical activities due to ongoing pandemic disruption, has unveiled a program of 58 titles.

A selection of screenings will take place at cinemas and others will take place in a virtual form for audiences across the UK. The films come from 40 countries. All screenings are geo-blocked to the UK, though festival talks will be available to experience for free around the world.

As previously announced, Steve McQueen’s Mangrove will open this year’s fest and Francis Lee’s Ammonite will close.

Titles include Pixar’s new movie Soul, which would’ve been at Cannes, Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, which is set to premiere in Venice, Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round, which was part of this year’s Cannes Label, Miranda July’s Kajillionaire, which debuted at Sundance, Bassam Tariq’s Mogul Mowgli, which was at Berlinale, and Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart’s animation Wolfwalkers, prior to its debut on Apple TV+.

The full program is below. V indicates that the film is a virtual screening, with C indicating cinema play.

180° RULE | Farnoosh Samadi | Iran | 2020 | Debate | V

200 METERS | Ameen Nayfeh | Palestine | 2020 | Debate | V

A COMMON CRIME | Francisco Márquez | Argentina, Brazil, Switzerland 2020 | Dare | V

A DAY-OFF OF KASUMI ARIMURA | d. Hirokazu Kore-eda | w. Sakura Higa | Japan 2020 |Journey (Series) | V

AFRICAN APOCALYPSE | Rob Lemkin | UK 2020 | Debate | V

AFTER LOVE | Aleem Khan | UK 2020 | Love | V + C

AMMONITE | Francis Lee| UK 2020 | Closing Film | C

ANOTHER ROUND | Thomas Vinterberg | Denmark 2020 | Journey | V + C

BAD TALES | Fabio D’Innocenzo, Damiano D’Innocenzo | Italy 2020 | Dare | V

BLOODY NOSE, EMPTY POCKET | Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross | USA 2020 | Journey | V

THE CHEATERS | Paulette McDonagh | Australia 1929 | Treasures | V

THE CHESS GAME OF THE WIND | Mohammad Reza Aslani | Iran 1976 | Treasures | V

CICADA | Matt Fifer and Kieran Mulcare | USA 2020 | Love | V

DAYS | Tsai Ming-Liang | Taiwan 2020 | Love | V*

DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA | Spike Lee | USA 2020 | Create | V + C

DELIA DERBYSHIRE: THE MYTHS AND LEGENDARY TAPES | Caroline Catz | UK 2020 | Create | V

THE DISCIPLE | Chaitanya Tamhane | India 2020 | Create | V

FAREWELL AMOR | Ekwa Msangi | USA 2020 | Love | V

FRIENDSHIP’S DEATH | Peter Wollen | UK 1987 | Treasures | V

GENUS PAN | Lav Diaz | Philippines 2020 | Journey | V

GOLD FOR DOGS | Anna Cazenave Cambet | France 2020 | Journey | V

HERSELF | Phyllida Lloyd | UK 2020 | Love | V + C

HONEYMOOD | Talya Lavie | Israel 2020 | Laugh | V

I AM SAMUEL | Pete Murimi | Kenya 2020 | Journey | V

IDENTIFYING FEATURES | Fernanda Valadez | Mexico-Spain 2020 | Journey | V

IF IT WERE LOVE | Patric Chiha | France 2020 | Love | V

INDUSTRY | d. Lena Dunham, Tinge Krishnan, Ed Lilly | w. Mickey Down, Konrad Kay | UK 2020 | Journey (Series) | V

THE INTRUDER | Natalia Meta | Argentina-Mexico 2020 | Dare | V

KAJILLIONAIRE | Miranda July | USA 2020 | Laugh | V

LIMBO | Ben Sharrock | UK 2020 | Journey | V

MANGROVE | Steve McQueen | UK 2020 | Opening Film (Series) | C

MOGUL MOWGLI | Bassam Tariq | UK 2020 | Dare | V + C

NEVER GONNA SNOW AGAIN | Małgorzata Szumowska, Michał Englert | Poland-Germany | Laugh | V

NEW ORDER | Michel Franco | Mexico 2020 | Dare | V

NOMADLAND | Chloé Zhao | USA 2020 | Journey | C

NOTTURNO | Gianfranco Rosi | Italy-Germany-France 2020 | Journey | V

ONE MAN AND HIS SHOES | Yemi Bamiro | UK 2020 | Debate | V

THE PAINTER AND THE THIEF | Benjamin Ree | Norway 2020 | Create | V

POSSESSOR | Brandon Cronenberg | Canada-UK 2020 | Cult | V

THE REASON I JUMP | Jerry Rothwell | UK 2020 | V

RELIC | Natalie Erika James | Australia-USA 2020 | Cult | V

ROSE | Jennifer Sheridan | UK 2020 | Cult | V

THE SALT IN OUR WATERS | Rezwan Shahriar Sumit | Bangladesh-France 2020| Journey | V

SHADOW COUNTRY | Bohdan Sláma | Czech Republic 2020 | Debate | V

SHIRLEY | Josephine Decker | USA 2020 | Dare | V + C

SIBERIA | Abel Ferrara | Italy-Germany-Mexico 2020 | Dare | V

SOUL | Pete Docter, Kemp Powers | USA 2020 | Family | C

SOUND FOR THE FUTURE | Matt Hulse | UK-China 2020 | Experimenta | V

STRAY | Elizabeth Lo | USA 2020 | Journey | V

STRIDING INTO THE WIND | Wei Shujun | China 2020 | Create | V

SUPERNOVA | Harry Macqueen | UK 2020 | Love | V + C

THIS IS MY DESIRE (EYIMOFE) | Arie Esiri, Chuko Esiri | Nigeria 2019 | V

TIME | Garrett Bradley | USA 2020 | Debate | V + C

ULTRAVIOLENCE | Ken Fero | UK 2020 | Debate | V

UNDINE | Christian Petzold | Germany 2020 | V + C

WILDFIRE | Cathy Brady | UK-Ireland 2020 | Dare | V

WOLFWALKERS | Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart | Ireland-Luxembourg-France 2020 |Family | V

ZANKA CONTACT | Ismaël El Iraki | France-Morocco-Belgium 2020 | Create | V