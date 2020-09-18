Beyond Fest Slate Includes ‘Freaky’, ‘The Wolf Of Snow Hollow’ World Premieres

Beyond Fest has set the slate for its 2020 edition that will run October 2-8, opening with a double bill of the world premiere of Jim Cummings’ The Wolf of Snow Hollow and Joe Dante’s 1989 pic The Burbs. The fest will close with the world premiere of Blumhouse and Christopher Landon’s body-swap slasher film Freaky ahead of its November 13 theatrical bow.

The genre fest’s slate includes three world premieres, one North American premiere and two U.S. premieres. Screenings will be held at the Mission Tiki Drive-In in Montclair, CA, where the fest programmed a summer series with American Cinematheque.

A warm-up event featuring Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor Uncut, paired with John Frakenheimer’s Seconds, is set for September 24.

“We covet the theatrical experience above all and following the overwhelming success of our drive-in program we never hesitated in keeping Beyond Fest a physical experience,” said Beyond Fest co-founder Christian Parkes. “We specifically wanted to give COVID-19 a resilient middle finger and provide a safe, communal respite for filmmakers and film fans to celebrate the best genre cinema on the biggest screens possible.”

Other highlights include the world bow of Adam Egypt Mortimer’s Archenemy, Steven Kostanski’s Psycho Goreman, Bryan Bertino’s The Dark and the Wicked, Synchronic with Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie, and Rose Glass’ Saint Maud.

Special salutes include to David Lynch with special screenings of Blue Velvet, Lost Highway and Mulholland Drive.

Beyond Fest, built in partnership with American Cinematheque and Death Waltz Recording Co, raises funds for the 501C3 nonprofit American Cinematheque. Tickets go on sale today.