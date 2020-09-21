BET And Tracy Yvonne Productions Name Thaddeus McCants As Project CRE8 Winner

Out of hundreds of submissions, BET and Tracy Yvonne Productions has selected Thaddeus McCants as the winner of Project CRE8 which gives emerging TV writers the opportunity to develop an original comedy for the small screen.

The contest culminated on September 17 where the five Project CRE8 finalists pitched their original TV comedies to Tracy Oliver, Connie Orlando and a panel of TV execs. McCants’ original TV script Lit Lounge raced ahead to win. Lit Lounge is a satire on marijuana’s transition from Schedule-I drug to corporate commodity and follows a young Black man’s troubled climb to the top of the legal world of weed. BET will purchase McCants’ TV script for $25K and will work with him to develop a comedy series with Oliver’s Tracy Yvonne Productions.

“Project CRE8 is a program that showcases BET’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, and its longstanding support of emerging talent from the creative community,” said Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET. “I’m incredibly proud of our ongoing dedication to revealing the excellence of untapped producers, writers, and directors of color with a platform for them to be seen and heard. I am thrilled to partner with Tracy Oliver Productions to tell a compelling original story and welcome Thaddeus’ fresh and comedic perspective to the BET family.”

Oliver added, “We loved Thaddeus’ fresh voice and script and are excited to bring it to life with our partners at BET.”

Originally from Madison, Wisconsin, McCants is a Brooklyn-based playwright and television writer who is currently pursuing his MFA in Playwriting at NYU, where he is a Tisch Graduate Scholarship Award Recipient. He also holds a BFA in Acting from Ithaca College. Lit Lounge is a finalist for the 2020 Yes, And Laughter Lab partnered with Comedy Central and 3Arts. His sci-fi pilot about the Flint water crisis What Doesn’t Kill Us… was a semi-finalist for the 2020 ATX Pitch Competition while his 30-Minute Comedy Fakers has won festivals on both coasts. On the performing side, McCants was in the original cast of the Disney’s Freaky Friday the Musical. He has also worked with HBO, MTV, and was a member of UCB NY where he performed with his Lloyd team The Hometown Tigers.