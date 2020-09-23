Bella Thorne Thriller ‘Girl’ Gets November Release Date In Screen Media Deal

Screen Media said Wednesday that is has acquired U.S. rights to Girl, the thriller written and directed by Chad Foust that stars Bella Thorne and Mickey Rourke. The deal comes ahead of the film’s U.S. premiere later this week at Fantastic Fest. A November day-and-date release is in the works.

Thorne plays a woman (she’s only known as Girl) who returns to her small hometown to exact revenge on her abusive father, only to discover someone murdered him the day before. As she searches for answers, she soon finds herself prey to a sinister sheriff (Mickey Rourke) and uncovers a disturbing family legacy more disturbing than she’d imagined. The pic marks Foust’s directorial debut, and he also co-stars with Glen Gould, Lanette Ware and Elizabeth Saunders.

Thomas Michael, Shayne Putzlocher and Sara Shaak are producers. Jason Moring, Dave Duckett, Joe Ferraro, Jean Pierre Magro, Al Morrison, Lee Nelson, David Tish and Screen Media’s Seth Needle and Conor McAdam are executive producers. Needle negotiated the Girl deal with Double Dutch International’s Moring and Mark Padilla on behalf of the filmmakers.

“We are thrilled to showcase Bella Thorne like you’ve never seen her before, and we know her fans are going to love watching her take charge, and take names,” Screen Media said in a statement. “It is fitting that it will make its debut at this year’s Fantastic Fest, as we think it will be a favorite of genre fans everywhere.”

Fantastic Fest launches its virtual 2020 edition Thursday with the North American premiere of Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma’s French werewolf pic Teddy. Girl screens Friday night.