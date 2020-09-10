‘Batwoman’: Shivaani Ghai Set To Recur In the CW Superhero Series

British actress Shivaani Ghai (Dominion) is set for a major recurring role on the second season of the CW’s Batwoman. She will join new lead Javicia Leslie in the superhero series when it returns in January.

Ghai will play Safiyah, the fiercely protective ruler of a small community on the island of Coryana. A woman with as many enemies as aliases, she is compassionate and charismatic with both physical and psychological prowess. She is beloved by her people and will stop at nothing to protect what’s hers. No one goes unnoticed by Safiyah, specifically when it comes to those who have encountered the Desert Rose.

As previously announced, Leslie will play new character Ryan Wilder who is about to become Batwoman, succeeding Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane. Batwoman premiered last fall as the first superhero series in television history to feature an avowed LGBTQ character as the central character.

Batwoman is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Caroline Dries developed the series and served as executive producer for Season 1 with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. Batwoman is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

Ghai’s previous credits include Syfy’S Dominion, ABC’s The Catch and HBO’s Five Days. On the film side, Ghai’s credits include London Has Fallen, Cleanskin and Fireflies. She is repped by Buchwald, Grandview and Denton Brierley in the UK.