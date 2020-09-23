‘Batwoman’: Leah Gibson & Nathan Owens To Recur In the CW Superhero Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Jones alumna Leah Gibson and Nathan Owens (Devious Maids) are set for recurring roles on the second season of the CW’s Batwoman. Both will join new lead Javicia Leslie, along with Shivaani Ghai, who also recurs in the superhero series. Season 2 is slated to premiere in January.

Gibson will play Tatiana aka “The Whisper.” She is a skilled assassin, unflappable and cold as ice in the face of danger. She is one of Safiyah’s most important henchwomen and still harbors feelings for her powerful boss.

Owens will portray Ocean, a zen gardner and thinker with a complicated past. A loyal soldier and fighter, Ocean moves to Gotham looking for a new beginning.

As previously announced, Leslie will play new character Ryan Wilder who is about to become Batwoman, succeeding Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane. Batwoman premiered last fall as the first superhero series in television history to feature an avowed LGBTQ character as the central character.



Batwoman is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Caroline Dries developed the series and served as executive producer for Season 1 with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. Batwoman is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

Gibson is best known for her series regular role of Inez in season 2 of Jessica Jones and the major recurring character of Vivienne in season 1 of Sacred Lies. She also recently recurred on the second season of Manifest. Gibson is repped by APA, Premiere Talent Management and managed by Warren Binder.

Owens is best known for his role as Cameron Davis on Days of Our Lives and more recently as Jesse Morgan on Devious Maids. He’s repped by TalentWorks.