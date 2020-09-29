‘Batman Unburied’: David Goyer Explores Darker Side Of Bruce Wayne With Spotify Original Podcast Series

David S. Goyer, who co-wrote the script for The Dark Knight Rises, is heading back to Gotham for his latest project – an original Batman podcast for Spotify.

Goyer, who also co-wrote Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, has created Batman Unburied for the audio streaming service. He originated the story and will exec produce the scripted audio series.

The series, which is expected to launch in 2021, will explore the “darker” aspects of Bruce Wayne’s psychology.It comes after Spotify struck a deal with Warner Bros and DC Comics earlier this summer to produce and distribute an original slate of narrative scripted podcasts. Batman Unburied is the first project to emerge from the deal.

Spotify will serve as the exclusive platform for Batman Unburied, which will be developed and produced by Goyer’s Phantom Four production company in association with Warner Bros.’ Blue Ribbon Content. Phantom Four’s Keith Levine will also serve as an executive producer alongside Goyer.

“I’ve been a fan of narrative podcasts for some time and was looking for the right story — returning to Batman seems like the perfect opportunity,” said Goyer. “We’ll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight’s Rogues Gallery.”

“David Goyer is an exceptional talent, and we can think of no better leader to leverage the infinite possibilities of podcasting to bring the nearly 300 million Spotify users around the world a Batman saga for the ages,” addedDawn Ostroff, Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer, Spotify.