‘The Batman’ UK Production Halted Temporarily After Positive Coronavirus Test

With filming on Matt Reeves’ The Batman having only resumed three days ago after pausing 5 1/2 months ago, the UK production at Warner Bros. Leavesden has stopped again after one of the people on the production turned up positive with COVID-19.

Said Warner Bros. this morning about the situation:

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

No further information was provided by the studio in protecting their workers’ privacy.

Unfortunately, this is part of the new world of shooting features films during the pandemic, and the extra precautions and steps that are required to continue shooting. Universal recently denied that a positive COVID-19 case during the UK shoot of Jurassic World: Dominion had stalled shooting, and the production continues to run strong on day 60. While four crew members reportedly had test positive on Malta, where the movie is shooting through mid-September, they went into self isolation, with the production scaling back to a second unit shoot.

Following Batman‘s initial shutdown, Reeves told Deadline he had a quarter of the movie in the can. That said, he delivered a teaser with a lot of stuff at DC Fandome recently for the Oct. 1 release. Reportedly, Reeves has another three months to shoot.

Reeves confirmed at DC Fandome virtual day that his new iteration of the Dark Knight takes place during Batman Year Two in the comic book cycle, and will show The Riddler, the Penguin and Catwoman as their early selves, before they’re fully realized into their iconic villains.

The Batman is currently scheduled to open in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.