‘Bargain Mansions’: HGTV Orders Six Additional Episodes For Third Season Of Tamara Day Home Renovation Series

HGTV announced Wednesday that it will add six additional one-hour episodes to the third season of Tamara Day’s Bargain Mansions.

Starring Day, Bargain Mansions follows the Kansas City designer and mother of four as she seeks to flip rundown houses into luxury homes for families. With every renovation, Day collaborates with her mentor and father Ward Schraeder to ensure that the homes offer families unique architectural charm and modernized layouts.

Bargain Mansions season three was the series’ highest-rated one, HGTV said. Fans and renovation enthusiasts can look forward to the new additional episodes which are slated to premiere in November.