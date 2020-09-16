Click to Skip Ad
Nancy Cartwright Launches CRE84U Entertainment, Sets Projects With 'That '70s Show' Co-Creator Mark Brazill & Former Televisa Prez Jose Baston

ATTN: Debuts Get Out The Vote Video With Barack Obama

Barack Obama
Barack Obama Barack Obama via Twitter

Barack Obama appears in a new get out the vote video that premiered Wednesday on ATTN:, aimed at getting Gen Z and millennial voters to register and turn out.

“Register, vote as early as you can, and do whatever you can to make sure your voice is heard in this election,” Obama said.

Obama tweeted out the video, which links to the Vote Save America page.

As with many a GOTV video, Obama also sprinkles the video with some humor. “Now that we are done with that, do you want to see my Renegade?” he says at the end.

Earlier, he said, “Over the past few months I have learned a thing or two from young people about how to quarantine successfully.” He then holds up a jar of sourdough starter. “Kind of looks awful,” he quips.
There have been a flood of videos from entertainment, political and sports figures aimed at boosting turnout. The challenge this cycle has been reaching younger voters, with a myriad of state voting requirements, filing deadlines and vote-by-mail instructions.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama co-chairs the GOTV group When We All Vote, and they have been introducing a series of videos and events this cycle to try to boost participation.
