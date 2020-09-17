Barack Obama Says First Volume Of Memoir Will Be Published On Nov. 17

Former President Barack Obama said that the first volume of his memoirs, A Promised Land, will be published on Nov. 17.

“There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one,” Obama wrote on Twitter. He said in the book “I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody.”

No date has been set for the publication of the book’s second volume. Crown is the publisher.

According to the publisher’s description, the book “is extraordinarily intimate and introspective—the story of one man’s bet with history, the faith of a community organizer tested on the world stage.

“Obama is candid about the balancing act of running for office as a Black American, bearing the expectations of a generation buoyed by messages of ‘hope and change,’ and meeting the moral challenges of high-stakes decision-making. He is frank about the forces that opposed him at home and abroad, open about how living in the White House affected his wife and daughters, and unafraid to reveal self-doubt and disappointment. Yet he never wavers from his belief that inside the great, ongoing American experiment, progress is always possible.”

Obama follows a long tradition of former presidents penning one or more memoirs. His wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, published Becoming in 2018 and it sold 10 million copies in five months.