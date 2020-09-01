Banijay Becomes Latest Company To Drop Out Of Mipcom

Another key piece has fallen out of the Mipcom Jenga stack, with major indie Banijay confirming it will no longer attend the event.

“Banijay has taken the decision not to attend this year’s physical event. The health and wellbeing of our teams remain paramount at this time and with that, we cannot justify travelling our employees to Cannes. As ever, we continue to support Reed Midem, with many of our employees likely to register for Mipcom Online+,” said a Banijay spokesperson.

The move follows fellow majors including Fremantle, ITV Studios and BBC Studios all pulling out of the event over pandemic concerns. The market is due to take place October 12-15, the latest info from organizer Reed Midem is that it remains committed to holding a physical event on the French Riviera.

Several companies including Banijay have indicated that they will participate in the online side of the event, which will take on increased importance with many delegates expected not to travel to France this year, and some unable to do so due to travel restrictions. ITV Studios has said it will host its own series of virtual content sessions for buyers held over three weeks from September 14.