BAFTA LA’s Britannia Awards Postponed Until 2021

The Britannia Awards, organized by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, has been postponed. The event, which last year was held October 25 at the Beverly Hilton, has been shelved until 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the latest, and likely not the last, physical film and television event to have been hit by the coronavirus.

BAFTA said Tuesday that instead its focus in Los Angeles during 2020 will be on its membership programming, educational initiatives and new talent programs, which it has been organizing through virtual platforms.

It comes after Jane Fonda made awards history at last year’s Britannia Awards by accepting her Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film while getting arrested in Washington DC during her string of climate-change protest events on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.