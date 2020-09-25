‘B Positive’: Terrence Terrell Joins Cast Of New CBS Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Terrence Terrell (Giants) is set as a series regular in CBS’ new Chuck Lorre-Marco Pennette multi-camera comedy series B Positive, headlined by Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford.

Created by Pennette, B Positive is about a therapist and newly divorced dad (Middleditch) who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past (Ashford) who volunteers her own. Together they form an unlikely bond and begin a journey that will change both of their lives.

Terrell will play Eli, a friendly, outgoing professional football player for the Seahawks. A ladies man with a bit of an ego – he’s not shy about flashing his Super Bowl ring. After too many hits to the body on the field, Eli finds himself in need of a new kidney. His spirit isn’t crushed, however, partly because he’s in denial about his career coming to an end. While he waits for his brother to lose weight so he can be his donor, Eli meets Drew (Middleditch) in dialysis. The two start an unlikely friendship.

Maggie Elizabeth Jones, Kether Donohue and Sara Rue also co-star in the series. Pennette and Lorre executive produce for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions.

Terrell recently wrapped arcs on Bosch for Amazon, Bigger and The First Wives Club for BET+ as well as Issa Rae’s Giants, for which he won a Daytime Emmy for supporting actor. He is currently in pre-production with Anthony Hemingway and Six Point Harness on his animated short Skin Deep. He is repped by Principal Entertainment, INSURGE-Ent and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.