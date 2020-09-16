Ayesha Curry Launches Sweet July Productions; Inks First-Look Deal With eOne

EXCLUSIVE: New York Times best-selling cookbook author, host, and lifestyle influencer Ayesha Curry has announced her new television and film production company, Sweet July Productions, which has entered a first-look deal for unscripted television with eOne.

In addition, the newly formed company has hired Tiffany Nicholson-Horton to serve as the Executive Vice President and Head of Development for scripted and unscripted content. Sweet July aims is to empower a diverse array of storytellers to share positive, inspirational stories surrounding faith, family, and food.

Curry is continuing to expand her entrepreneurial empire which includes the recently released lifestyle magazine, Sweet July Magazine, which will publish its second issue later this year, her Food Network show Ayesha’s Homemade, the ABC cooking reality competition show Family Food Fight, which Curry hosts and executive produces, and the Ellentube digital series, Fempire with Ayesha Curry.

“The core mission of everything I do is to help create a world where my kids, and really anyone with a dream, can see anything is possible,” said Curry. “I want them to live in a world where they can see themselves represented in magazines, in movies, in TV shows, in business and beyond. With Sweet July Productions, it will be a new way to create and tell stories with substance about things that matter, and representation will be at the forefront of all that we do. We are women, entrepreneurs, moms and partners so our stories will always showcase an eclectic and inclusive array of voices and perspectives.

Curry’s upcoming cookbook, The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do, is slated to release September 22. She is repped by CAA, Myman Greenspan and ID Public Relations.