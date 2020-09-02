Amazon Studios Lands ‘Shelly,’ Jude Weng-Helmed Comedy To Star Awkwafina & Karen Gillan

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has acquired Shelly, an action-comedy package that has Jumanji: The Next Level‘s Awkwafina and Karen Gillan attached to reteam, and Jude Weng to direct. The action comedy script is by Michael Doneger and Liz Storm and the film will be produced by Ian Bryce Productions.

Deadline wrote about the package in late June, when it was first shopped. Doneger wrote the story for a high concept pic that combines high school nostalgia with action and laughs. The story takes place a decade after an embarrassing prom prank ran Shelly Wheeler (Awkwafina) out of town and so hardened her heart that she became an ice-cold hit-woman. Revenge threatens to be sweet when she learns her next target is her former high school tormentor, Dianna Park (Gillan). But when Dianna unexpectedly befriends Shelly, the assassin finds herself in with the cool crowd, protecting her old nemesis against another hit crew hired to kill them both. The tone is Mean Girls meets Barry.

They will now make deals with the actresses. Awkwafina was a standout in The Farewell and Gillan as Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy films as well as Avengers: Endgame. Weng wrapped the Netflix film Finding Ohana, and she has directed episodes of such series as The Good Place, Young Sheldon, iZombie, Fresh Off the Boat and Black-ish.

Bryce (6 Underground) is producing, with Will McCance executive producing and Katie Malott co-producing.

UTA packaged the project. Awkwafina is repped by UTA and Artists First, Gillan by UTA and Troika, Doneger by UTA, Storm by Verve and lawyer Amy Nickin, and Weng by CAA.