Ava DuVernay, Jane Tranter, Ted Hope Join LFF; ‘The Gypsy Bride’ Director; Fudge Park/BBC Studios Deal; Topic Acquires Cineflix Series — Global Briefs

Lonon Film Festival Lineup Revealed

The LFF has revealed its industry program, with speakers including Ava DuVernay, Jane Tranter, Ted Hope and Sundance director Tabitha Jackson. James Schamus will be take part in a panel discussion as part of the production finance market and there will also be spotlights on first films and new UK producers. All talks and events will take place digitally between October 7-18. Below is the lineup in full.

· Spotlight conversation – Ava DuVernay and ARRAY

· Spotlight conversation – Jane Tranter from Bad Wolf

· Taking Black Writers Seriously pitching event with Ida Rose and the Young Vic

· Telling Black Stories on Screen – Kemp Powers and Kwame-Kwei-Armah in conversation

LFF Speakers Include Riz Ahmed, Tilda Swinton, David Byrne; ITV Game Show Adaptation; Banijay Group Chief Legal Officer -- Euro Briefs

· From Big Screen to Small Screen, How Film Producers Navigate the World of Television with Ed Guiney and Allon Reich

· In Focus – Independent Producers with Ameenah Ayub Allen, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly, Matthew Wilkinson, Joy Ghatoro-Akopojotor, Elhum Shakerifar and Helen Simmons

· Where Do We Go From Here? with Ted Hope, Tabitha Jackson and Ben Roberts

· Question Time with Ben Roberts, BFI Chief Executive

· Captive Audiences: in Lockdown and Beyond

· Creating a Pandemic Recovery Plan for UK Distribution and Exhibition with Bird’s Eye View

· The Immersive Art Revolution (LFF Expanded programme) with Rufus Norris, Jane Alison and Nell Whitley

· LFF Works-in-Progress Showcase for UK film, television and immersive work

· First feature case studies in presented by BFI NETWORK@LFF

· Film London Production Finance Market with James Schamus panel

· Film Audience Network – Exhibitors’ Breakfast: BFI London Film Festival Special

‘The Gypsy Bride’ Sets Director

ViacomCBS International Studios and Diagonal TV, Banijay group’s fiction production company, have announced that Paco Cabezas (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, The Alienist: Angel of Darkness) will direct The Gypsy Bride, the TV series coproduction that the two companies announced earlier this year. Cabezas will lead the creative development of the scripted TV series based on the crime thriller novel by Carmen Mola.

Fudge Park Renews BBC Studios Deal

The Inbetweeners creators Iain Morris and Damon Beesley’s company Fudge Park Productions has renewed its distribution deal with BBC Studios for another three years. Fudge Park’s recent shows include Will Arnett soccer comedy The First Team and White Gold. Jonathan Blyth, director of comedy at BBC Studios said: “Iain and Damon have a unique talent in making audiences fall in love with, and fall about laughing at, a host of unlikely protagonists – from double-glazing salesmen, budding entrepreneurs and (not quite) football megastars.”

Topic Acquires Cineflix Rights Series

U.S. streamer Topic has picked up three Cineflix Rights shows: Icelandic political thriller The Minister, Canadian comedy Happily Married, and the first two seasons of Russian drama An Ordinary Woman. James Durie, Cineflix Rights’ head of scripted, said: “Interest in foreign-language dramas has never been higher, and all three series feature taut, multi-layered contemporary stories with brilliant ensemble casts to create top-notch entertainment.”